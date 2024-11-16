Hundreds of people Walked to End Alzheimer’s at Chase Palm Park, honoring family and friends

A walk meaningful for many people not just today, but everyday to end Alzheimer's held at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

"Alzheimer's disease is something that affects so many families almost everybody in some way is affected by it," said Kurt Ransohoff, President Sutter Health Greater Central Coast.

Data from Alzheimer's Association International Conference discovered last year that an estimated 8,800 people in Santa Barbara County over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's. That's about 12% of its 65 plus population. And more than six million Americans are living with it today.

When asked if Alzheimer's is preventable, Neurologist Justin Abraham stated staying active is one of the best things someone can do.

"There is no definitive cure for Alzheimer's there's no definitive way to prevent Azheimer's that we have. The number one thing that you can do to try to stop Alzheimer's, that we can do, though, right now, is staying active," said Justin Abraham, Neurologist at Sansum Clinic which is now part of Sutter Health. "That is the one thing that we do know that is preventive when it comes to slowing progression. Best thing you can do stay active. Let's stay active. You're following your diet, listening to your physician's recommendations getting your screenings. That's the best things you can do."

Funds raised during the Walk to End Alzheimer's stays in Santa Barbara County for support groups, care consultants and more.

Many showed up ready to walk and honor their loved ones who have passed or are currently still battling the disease.

"I am honoring my husband, Nick Garufis who passed away 18 years ago from Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease," said Janet Garufis Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO and Sutter Health Bar Board of Directors. "At that time, there was nobody to help. There were no support groups and Alzheimer's has really filled that gap. I'm really grateful to see that they have that work available and that support available for people because it was a very lonely journey."

Alzheimer's disease causes such devastation to people and their families, but during the event many showed up full of joy and smiles wearing their purple, ready to walk to end Alzheimer's.