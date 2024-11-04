EXCLUSIVE: UC Santa Barbara history Professor Rudolph “Butch” Ware and Dr. Jill Stein appeal to voters disillusioned with Trump and Harris

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The optics of the Green Party campaign are unlike any other— with Presidential candidate Doctor Jill Stein partnering with her running mate, UC Santa Barbara Professor Rudolph "Butch" Ware.



“It's obvious that we're transcending a lot of divides that exist in people's heads, you know, understanding that when it comes right down to it, black, white, Muslim, Jewish believer, you know, atheist, the American people want the same things. We want affordable health care. We want affordable housing. We want political authorities that don't take all of our tax dollars and use them to kill kids in other countries,” said Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate Butch Ware.



The Green Party is traditionally focused on environmentalism, peace movements and social programs.



In this election, they are targeting voters unhappy about the Israel-Hamas War and the United States' funding of Israel.



“.I never thought I would be actually witnessing a genocide, especially one that we, the taxpayers, are funding with our tax dollars. Part of being, you know, a member of society is when you see terrible things happening, you have to stand up and fight them,” said Green Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

“It's very, very simple. If you do not want your tax dollars used to kill innocent civilians, then you can actually vote against genocide in this election,” said Ware.



Ware argues a vote against funding foreign wars is a vote for funding critical benefits here at home.



The Green Party fights an uphill battle.



It does not accept any P.A.C. or corporate money.



Ware and Stein say if more people knew about their platform they would see that the grass is greener here.



“We can literally just invest in building a party that is going to try to stand up for protection of the people, the planet, and the peace, and those you will find on every single Green Party poster,” said Ware.



Critics of the Green Party say they play spoiler in swing states, siphoning votes from the 2 major parties, particularly Democrats.



Ware says the critics are wrong.



“The Green Party is full of public servants. We don't have any politicians, we have public servants. This idea that the Green Party isn't doing anything between electoral cycles is pure fiction,” said Ware.



Most polls have the Green Party polling around 1% to 2% nationally.



The campaign says getting 5% of the popular vote will unlock $60 million dollars in federal funding.