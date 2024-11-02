Downtown Ventura celebrates Día De Los Muertos with immersive culture and music

The biggest Día De Los Muertos celebration held right in downtown Ventura, allowed attendees to immerse themselves in community spirt and honor those who have passed. The free event held for all ages was full of music and artistic expressions as well as community altars.

"From a Mexican heritage standpoint, we just make sure that we have all the photos of our loved ones that have passed that mean the most to us," said Ventura County resident Charlene Van Slambrouck. "And just making sure we have their good foods that they loved while they were here and just celebrating with our family."

What started in 2019 as a cultural event, expecting to attract about 1,000 people, has now integrated a car show, three stages with performances and over 4,000 attendees.

"My family is from Jalisco," said event organizer and owner of Límon Y Sal in Ventura, Carlos Ortiz. "So I thought I'd bring a little of what we do, what we are, our culture in Ventura, because I was born here in Ventura. So I wanted to do something for the community, I wanted to showcase Día De Los Muertos, Disney did an excellent job portraying Coco, so I wanted to bright it to life."

With thousands of people in Downtown Ventura honoring those who have passed, people like Ventura County resident, Albert Garcia said he was honoring his father and sister, while Casa De Fuego Candles owner, Mariana Martinez said she was honoring her son. Ventura County resident Glenalys Mackenzie attended the event, honoring her son-in-law, husband and parents.