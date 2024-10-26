Zombies and ghouls take over the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens for the annual Thriller dance

With halloween around the corner, the spooky spirits are high and under the sunlight you see a sight that almost stops your heart. You try to scream, but zombies take the sound before you make it. At the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, a costume dance party, also known as the global thrill the world is held by world dance for humanity.

"This thriller event is part of thrill the world and it's a worldwide event that happens in other cities across the u.s. and other countries around the world, all at the same time," said Liz Ricard, from World Dance for Humanity. "So that's why when we say three o'clock, don't be late, its because it has to happen at three o'clock. and we'll be taking a video of that, from start to finish and that's submitted to the thrill the world event coordinator."

The event held the Saturday before halloween every year is a spook-takular event for kids and locals to get in their costumes and join the dance party before the big dance. Dancing to thriller has much more meaning as it is for a good cause. donations and proceeds from the event and sponsors go to Nicole Greenwood Rwanda Education Fund and the West Side Boys and Girls club in Santa Barbara.

"The hope is that we can do something fun, but still do it for a cause that could help the world." said Thriller dancer, Nishana Ismail.