Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame inducts seven new members

SB HALL OF FAME.00_00_15_23.Still001
Stamatia Scarvelis is a two-time Olympian for Greece
By
today at 12:26 am
Published 12:24 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Class of 2024 had seven members added to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

The inductions took place at the Santa Barbara Cabrillo Pavilion Event Center.

2024 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Mike Gorton: Five-time World Long Drive champion in golf (San Marcos, SBCC)

Russ Hafferkamp: U.S. National Water Polo Team, 26-time Masters National Champion (Santa Barbara High, SBCC and UCSB)

Elysia Hodges Mitchell: Track and Field (San Marcos, Westmont)

Stamatia Scarvelis: Track and Field, 2-time Olympian (Dos Pueblos)

Sari Small: Track and Field (Carpinteria)

Ed Gover (Coach): SBCC Women's Volleyball

Dave Loveton (Special Achievement) (sportswriter at SB NewsPress and Sports Information Specialist SBCC)

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content