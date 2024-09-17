Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame inducts seven new members

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Class of 2024 had seven members added to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

The inductions took place at the Santa Barbara Cabrillo Pavilion Event Center.

2024 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Mike Gorton: Five-time World Long Drive champion in golf (San Marcos, SBCC)

Russ Hafferkamp: U.S. National Water Polo Team, 26-time Masters National Champion (Santa Barbara High, SBCC and UCSB)

Elysia Hodges Mitchell: Track and Field (San Marcos, Westmont)

Stamatia Scarvelis: Track and Field, 2-time Olympian (Dos Pueblos)

Sari Small: Track and Field (Carpinteria)

Ed Gover (Coach): SBCC Women's Volleyball

Dave Loveton (Special Achievement) (sportswriter at SB NewsPress and Sports Information Specialist SBCC)