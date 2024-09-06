Santa Ynez Valley businesses keeping up with the heat

SOLVANG, Calif. — With the Santa Ynez Valley expecting temperatures of over 100 degrees Friday, businesses and its employees are keeping up with the heat, including the needs of locals and tourists.

In Solvang, the heat isn't stopping shoppers, diners and wine lovers from enjoying what it has to offer.

Solvang Visiting Center tells Your NewsChannel they are busy year round with tourists from all around the world.

Today Your NewsChannel will find out where people are going to stay cool, have refreshments and how business owners are helping their staff is keeping up.

For more on this story tune into Your NewsChannel live at 4 and 5 p.m. today.