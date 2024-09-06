NOAA reaches key milestone in designation of Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its final environmental impact statement for designation of the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

The key milestone marks one of the last hurdles cleared in the decades-long campaign led by the Northern Chumash Tribal Council in their goal to "protect the Central California coastline, submerged cultural sites, ocean habitat, and abundant wildlife held sacred to the Chumash Peoples for millennia."

Now the NOAA must wait 30 days after publication of the final environmental impact statement before making its decision, which is required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

The agency will release the final regulations and final management plan, following the 30 days should NOAA decide to designate the sanctuary.

NOAA says, the sanctuary would allow for the protection of nationally significant natural, ecological, historical, and cultural resources along 116 miles of coastline from just south of Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County to the Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara County.

Under the NOAA's "Final Preferred Alternative," it would cover 4,543 square miles of coastal and ocean waters offshore of Central Coast, stretching out to nearly 60 miles from shore and down to a maximum depth of 11,580 feet.

The Northern Chumash Tribal Council celebrated the milestone in what they say "is the first Tribally nominated national marine sanctuary in the history of the United States and the first new sanctuary in California in over 25 years."

“This is a huge moment for the Chumash People and all who have tirelessly supported our campaign over the years. My father, the late Chief Fred Collins, began the journey to protect these sacred waters many years ago and we have been so proud to continue his work," said Northern Chumash Tribal Council Chairwoman Violet Sage Walker. "I am delighted to celebrate his vision, today’s success, and the future of our People who will always be connected to past, present, and future by this special stretch of coastline and the true magic its waters hold.”

Today, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA-26), among others, welcomed NOAA's announcement.

“The Central Coast has pursued this sanctuary designation for decades, and as someone who’s been helping push for it in Washington since I first got to Congress I am so pleased to see us passing the final checkpoint on our way to seeing the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary made official before the end of this year,” said Rep. Carbajal.

“Not only will designation of the sanctuary help honor our region’s rich Native American heritage, but it will also protect vulnerable marine wildlife and our coastal areas, which are hubs for economic activity including our fisheries industry and recreation and tourism industry," said Rep. Brownley. "I look forward to continuing to work with tribal leaders, regional and national stakeholders, and the U.S. Department of Commerce as we move forward with the designation."