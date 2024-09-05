Sundowner winds pick up Friday, practice heat safety as dangerously hot weather continues

Weather conditions will be dangerously hot through the weekend, with heat peaking Thursday and Friday. The excessive heat will continue through Saturday, but hot temperatures won't start to feel cooler until the latter half of next week.

High pressure continues to sit over the region, and winds are expected to shift to offshore Thursday afternoon. With winds shifting to offshore, that will mean very little to no marine layer and drier conditions. The National Weather Service has upgraded the fire weather watch to a red flag warning that is in effect now until Saturday evening for all mountain areas and Santa Barbara southwestern coast.

Sundowner winds are expected to pick up along the south coast and inland. Gusty north, north easterly winds will bring dry conditions with winds 15-25 mph.

An excessive heat warning continues until Saturday at 8 p.m. for San Luis Obispo county and Santa Ynez Valley and the interior mountains. Temperatures will be 95 to 108 degrees. The heat advisory expires Friday at 8 p.m. for Santa Barbara county and part of Ventura county. It's important to practice heat safety until next week, as temperatures quickly warm up for enclosed areas. Check on loved ones and pets.

Saturday, temperatures drop a couple of degrees, but conditions will still be hot, and sundowner winds continue.