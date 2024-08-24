President Biden attends mass in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. — On the last day of vacation in Santa Ynez Valley, President Biden was spotted leaving the Old Mission Santa Inés after attending mass Saturday evening.

The President was joined by his son, Hunter Biden, and daughter, Ashley Biden.

Hunter and Ashley were yet to be seen, until Saturday evening. While First Lady Jill Biden has been spotted in Solvang and in Los Olivos over the week.

Secret service and the President's motorcade made way to the historic Catholic Church, in its 220th year, just after 5:00 p.m.

According to Fox News reporter Matt Finn, "the church specifically prayed for the de-funding of Planned Parenthood."

President Biden is in mass right now in Solvang, CA where the church specifically prayed for the de-funding of Planned Parenthood. Old Mission Santa Ines. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 25, 2024

President Biden gave a thumbs up while leaving the Old Mission. He was asked by one of the field reporter's regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, "How are the hostage talks going?"

Prior to the President attending mass, there was a Pro-Trump rally in Buellton. The 20-minute-long caravan of Pro-Trump cars, trucks and motorcycles made their way through, protesting his visit to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The rally was held by 805 Patriots and reportedly drove through billionaire donor Joe Kiani's residence, which is believed to be where the Biden's vacationed.

This past week, a Pro-Palestinian protest was held in Solvang, calling for the President to end military aid to Israel and a permanent ceasefire.

The President arrived in Santa Ynez Tuesday after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He'll reportedly head back to Rehoboth, Delaware on Sunday.