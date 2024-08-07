Cooling continues on Thursday

After a couple of weeks of hot conditions, a shift in weather pattern is headed our way. Wednesday begins a cooling trend. On Thursday temperatures will continue to cool, dropping a few more degrees for the coasts and valley areas. The interior will slowly cool down, but temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side.

Despite low clouds, sunny skies will prevail and sunshine will peak through. Sundowner winds will pick up on Thursday and Friday. There are no watches, warnings or advisories, weather remains on the calm side the next couple of days.

Cooling begins due to the increase of onshore the next couple of days. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s at the beaches, high 80s and close to 90 for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

On Friday, temperatures will increase only by a couple of degrees, with sunny skies through out the region, despite morning marine layer. Through the weekend, conditions warm back up, with Saturday being the warmest day of the next seven. By next week, temperatures cool significantly and drop below average for this time of year.