Weather conditions for Fiesta parade on Friday

Happy first day of August! The central coast woke up to dense marine layer, Friday will be similar to Thursday in terms of dense marine layer.

By midday on Friday, expect clearing from the overcast skies, but mid to upper level clouds will remain, due to the monsoonal moisture. Currently, the high pressure system sits over the four corners region, and the heat wave begins Thursday. It is looking like this round of heat may stick around longer than before. The inland interior areas will experience the majority of the heat wave. The beaches will be on the cooler side on Friday, due to onshore flow.

As high pressure moves in, monsoonal moisture is also being pushed into our region from the Baja area. While humid conditions are expected for our forecast, the monsoonal moisture will impact higher elevation areas, like the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains on Thursday and Friday. High wind speeds, heat and dry thunderstorms is expected for those areas. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the interior mountain areas in effect until Friday evening.

Friday is the Fiesta Parade! When the parade begins at noon, expect temperatures to be in the 70s, with partly cloudy skies. It is likely to feel a little muggy, but overall a beautiful day to look forward to.

Temperatures in the valleys will be in the 90s, while the interior will be hot with conditions in triple digits.

By Saturday, monsoonal moisture is likely to move out, and dry conditions return for the region and the temperatures continue to rise above average for this time of year.