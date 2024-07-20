California Wine Festival under sunshine and with a great selection of wine and cheese

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival kicked off on Friday with a sunset rare and reserve tasting at its new venue, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Plaza Del Sol.

Saturday will be another day of tasting under the sun at Chase Palm Park Oceanside. Wine from over 50 wineries will be on display, as well as craft beer for the non-wine drinkers. With plenty of wine and craft beer, attendees can enjoy a live band throughout the day and enjoy tastings of olive oil and artisanal cheeses, to name a couple.

The festival begins at 1 p.m. but for VIP, guests can enter at 12 p.m.