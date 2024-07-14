Boston Bateman selected #52 overall in MLB Draft by San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Recent Camarillo High School graduate Boston Bateman was selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the San Diego Padres in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

Bateman had a sensational senior season for Camarillo as the left-handed pitcher led the Scorpions to a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title.

He went 11-1 with a 0.54 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

Bateman, an LSU-commit, has a plus curveball and has reached the high-90's with his fastball.

At 6'7, 240 pounds Bateman is nicknamed Sasquatch.