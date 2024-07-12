Skip to Content
Top Stories

Chase Hoover comes home as lefty transfers to UCSB

CHASE HOOVER TO UCSB.00_00_08_24.Still001
San Marcos High School alum Chase Hoover transfers to UCSB from TCU.
By
Published 2:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Chase Hoover is back home.

The left-handed pitcher is transferring to UCSB from TCU.

The 2022 San Marcos High School graduate was a star for the Royals leading them to back-to-back Channel League titles in 2021 and 2022.

UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts offered Hoover a scholarship out of high school but Chase wanted to leave town for college and he signed with TCU.

He pitched for the Horned Frogs the past two seasons in a variety of roles.

An excellent student, Hoover made the 2024 Spring Academic First Team All-Big 12 squad.

After Hoover put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal the talented lefty heard from several schools from the SEC, Big Ten and Big West conferences to name a few.

But UCSB was not only home for Hoover but the Gauchos are coming off an outstanding season in which they won the Big West and hosted an NCAA Regional on campus for the first time ever.

Hoover will join a talented pitching staff that includes All-America standouts Tyler Bremner and Hudson Barrett.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content