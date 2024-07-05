Brush fire breaks out in Lompoc on Fourth of July

LOMPOC, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Thursday night, on Fourth of July, in Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire began at the 500 block of O Plaza near West Locust Avenue and the Lompoc foothills, at approximately 10:06 p.m.

SBCFD Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck says, an estimated 3-5 acres have burned "at a low rate of spread."

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

Safechuck says, dozers and fire crews tackled the brush fire. Fire crews also used hoselines and worked to flank the fire.

A witness told Your NewsChannel, the brush fire allegedly may have happened after fireworks "were shooting off" in the area. Another witness alleges, "illegal fireworks" may have started the fire.

At this time, no homes are being threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the SBCFD, forward progress stopped at approximately 11:53pm.

Your NewsChannel will update this article as more information enters the newsroom.