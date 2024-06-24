Warm weather, chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across the interior parts of our region Monday night and into Tuesday. Moisture levels are creating a 5-15 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday, chances highest in the mountains, including chance of lightning and damaging winds. Chances of thunderstorms drop to 5-10 percent on Tuesday, with that moisture sticking around until the afternoon.

Our local areas that favor these chances are the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains, excluding the Santa Ynez Valley Mountains. Any stalled thunderstorms may also produce localized flash flooding.

Light onshore winds are set to become stronger by Wednesday. Potentially bringing advisories to Santa Barbara County by mid-week.

A slight cool down is expected mid to the end of this work week. This will decrease heat impact to lower level areas this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday with temperatures up to 100 degrees expected in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains.