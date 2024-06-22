Motorcyclist crashes on HWY 101 in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. — A motorcyclist crashed on Highway 101 in Buellton Saturday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the 400-500 block of HWY 101 just after 3:30 p.m.

SBCFD says the motorcyclist, 55, sustained moderate injuries. He was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Copter 4.

CHP is in the process of reopening HWY 101 lanes.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No further information was given at this time.

Your News Channel will update this article as it enters the newsroom.