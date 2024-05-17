Rinse and repeat weather into the weekend

Clouds, clouds and more clouds! Expect to wake up to misty and cool conditions Friday morning as onshore flow strengthens causing a robust and dense marine layer. Clouds will not clear near the south facing beaches due to winds, while areas near Santa Maria and up near San Luis Obispo will see a slight break in the clouds. Winds pick up in the evening but will not be strong enough to mix out clouds near the coasts.

Rinse and repeat this weekend. More clouds and drizzle each morning, slight to minimal clearing in Santa Barbra and other beach towns. Temperatures will battle to make it into the middle 60s near the beaches while valleys climb into the 70s and 80s for the interior.

Soggy and cool conditions continue Sunday morning. By the evening we may see a break in the clouds by the evening hours, but any sunshine we do see will be short lived! Enjoy it while you can! Heading into next week we expect minimal change. More clouds through the first half of the week. By Wednesday or Thursday, we begin to see our first shift in our weather pattern. Im expecting a warming trend and for the clouds to begin to clear! The First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring this closely.