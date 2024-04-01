A calm and cool Monday on tap

Happy first day of April! We saw a significant storm over Easter weekend, with reports of hail, very intense thunderstorms and over 4 inches of rain here in Santa Barbara! The forecast did a very good job as most areas saw 1-3 inches of rainfall, but the south facing beaches saw very intense thunderstorm development which produced periods of heavy downpours. Reports show 2 inches of rainfall in Montecito within an hour. The potent low pressure system has moved out of the forecast area and now resides in Arizona. We have a very slight chance of lingering showers this morning, but its likely most areas stay dry. Other than a weak 10% chance, we will see skies clear by the afternoon and temperatures will warm a few degrees. Most of the Central Coast will still be below average and highs climb into the 60s.

High pressure builds in Tuesday meaning a significant warming trend and much drier conditions. We may see some dense fog development in the morning, but clouds clear and bright skies can be expected by the evening. Temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s and it will be a rather pleasant day.

Wednesday will be the last nicer day of the workweek. Dense fog develops and reduces visibility to start the morning. Highs climb back into the 70s and skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. High pressure gets pushed out by Thursday and our next chance of rain arrives. This next storms system will be short lived and much weaker than the Easter storm. We begin to dry out by Friday and more rounds of marine layer and clouds appear. Temperatures plummet back into the 50s and it will be another cold weekend.