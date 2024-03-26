A windy and mild Tuesday on tap

It was a windy and slightly warmer day Monday, we can expect a similar pattern Tuesday. Temperatures will warm a degree or two and highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Another Wind Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday until 3am Wednesday. Winds will be similar to previous day and could gust up to 45mph, so be aware of palm fronds and other debris blowing into the streets. There could be an area or two of fog and clouds to start the morning, but most of the area will likely clear by the afternoon. It will be another chilly night, temperatures will fall back into the 40s and possibly cooler for wind sheltered areas.

Grab a jacket as you leave Wednesday morning as winds will bring a slight wind chill factor and temperatures will be very cool. It will be a slow warming trend but most of the area will warm a few degrees. We have a very slight chance of light rainfall for the day, but rainfall amounts will be trace and very minimal impact. Winds will pick back up and could be up to advisory thresholds. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s, yet again.

We may see some lower clouds Thursday, higher level clouds will increase through the day and temperatures begin to cool. Were tracking a large storm starting Friday and continuing into the holiday weekend. As of now we could be seeing over an inch of rainfall, strong winds and some moderate impacts. If you're planning on traveling for your Easter holiday, keep an eye on the forecast and plan accordingly. By Monday we begin to dry out and some calmer conditions expected to start next week.