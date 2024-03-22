Tracking spring showers this weekend

A cold front sweeps through Friday, replacing the stable warmer air with an extra cool and unstable airmass. This means that temperatures will tumble and highs will range in the 60s, well below average. This cold front brings the chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first pulse of rain appears to be the strongest impulse with light to moderate rainfall, mainly impacting northern counties including San Luis Obispo. Models have been a little finicky with timing, but it appears as though the rainfall will not start until 11pm or maybe later.

Early Saturday morning will still be rainy as a larger band of showers traverses over the Central Coast. By the time most people wake up, the shower activity will lessen and some areas m ay wake up to dry conditions. Skies stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny and more sporadic periods of small showers continue through the day. Highs will cool off even further and we will be 5-10 degrees below average. Sweater Weather!

Spring showers continue into Sunday, but again will be lighter and even more sporadic. Temperatures stay very chilly and it'll be a good day for a warm coffee, a movie or if you head out the door grab another sweater! By Sunday night rain chances diminish down to 10% or less and we begin to dry out overnight. Monday and Tuesday look calm, but the marine layer will likely return each morning. Temperatures will attempt to rebound but will not quite make it to average. Wednesday and Thursday another weak set of showers looks to pass through the area, but this storm system producing even less rain. Its possible we could stay dry all together! More details will emerge with time, but expect some cooler temperatures and cloudier skies.