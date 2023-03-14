Montecito residents react to atmospheric river impacting community

MONTECITO, Calif. – Many in Montecito are preparing for the atmospheric river impacting the city. An evacuation warning was first issued for southern Santa Barbara County burn scars at 6 p.m. Monday. It was upgraded to an evacuation order at eight this morning, covering high-risk areas in the Thomas Fire, Cave Fire, and Alisal Fire burn scars.

In Montecito, where the Thomas Fire burned more than five years ago, a sandbag station was set up at Manning Park.

Dozens of bags were ready for people to pick up early this morning.

The sandbags can help prevent flooding at homes or businesses.

Community members are on alert during severe weather, especially after the Thomas fire and the subsequent Montecito mudslide.

"We were here for the mudslide. And as I said, our road has some seriously compromised areas,” said Montecito resident Dorothy Darr. “So I don't want any more of that to go off before we make repairs."

"Yeah, some of the people that are. I know that there'll be some mud going through a few neighborhoods, probably like a few weeks ago, said a resident of Montecito,” David Taylor. “So hopefully, they're prepared and leaving if they have to."

Emergency leaders said it's important for everyone to be prepared, especially for those living in low-lying areas near creeks, streams, or rivers.