First responders on scene for possible drowning near Red Rock Camp
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it is currently responding to a call for a possible drowning.
First responders are at the scene located near Red Rock Camp in the Los Padres National Forest.
County fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said the victim seems to be a male in his 30s, and life saving measures are in place at the scene.
Possible drowning…Red Rock recreational area LPNF. SBC on scene with a possible drowning victim. Reported male in his 30’s. Victim has been located and life saving measures initiated by FFPM’s on scene. C/T 1442. Will update Twitter if additional info comes available.— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 20, 2022
The department said that the call came in around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday.
The status of the victim is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in.
