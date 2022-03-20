First responders on scene for possible drowning near Red Rock Camp

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it is currently responding to a call for a possible drowning.

First responders are at the scene located near Red Rock Camp in the Los Padres National Forest.

County fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said the victim seems to be a male in his 30s, and life saving measures are in place at the scene.

Possible drowning…Red Rock recreational area LPNF. SBC on scene with a possible drowning victim. Reported male in his 30’s. Victim has been located and life saving measures initiated by FFPM’s on scene. C/T 1442. Will update Twitter if additional info comes available. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 20, 2022

The department said that the call came in around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The status of the victim is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in.