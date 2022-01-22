Santa Barbara edges out Dos Pueblos 2-1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara High boys’ soccer team came up clutch when it mattered most during a 2-1 victory over Dos Pueblos on Saturday afternoon.

Dons senior forward Will Dunaway scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 73rd minute.

Just two minutes into the game, Dunaway gave his team a big boost with an early score.

Trailing 1-0 in the first-half stoppage time, Chargers junior striker Fin Silver took advantage of a loose ball and fired a shot through the back of the net to even things up at 1-1 headed into the half.

With the game knotted up at 1 apiece, Dunaway collected a through ball and swiftly finished with a left-footed shot to the right of Chargers goalkeeper Diego Garcia to put his team on top.

Santa Barbara (9-5-1 overall, 3-1 Channel League) and Dos Pueblos (10-6-3 overall, 2-2 Channel League) will play again on Tuesday at Peabody Stadium.