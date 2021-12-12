Morro Bay’s Cinderella season comes to a close

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Morro Bay had experienced a Cinderella season with a remarkable run to their first-ever state championship game.

Yet, the Pirates' hopes of making history came crashing down in a cold climate in Shasta County on Saturday night.

Morro Bay fell 43-13 to Fall River High of McArthur in the CIF Division 7-AA state championship football game.

After Pirates quarterback Nicky Johnson put his team on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter, the undefeated Bulldogs scored 16 unanswered points en route to the title.

After a lackluster regular season, Morro Bay (8-7 overall) finishes second in the state in Division 7-AA.