Righetti wins CIF SoCal regional final, advancing to state title game

IRVINE, Calif. — For the first time ever, a squad from the Santa Maria Valley competed in the CIF state playoffs.

Righetti did not disappoint on Saturday night, holding off a late rally from Northwood of Irvine to win 14-7 in the Division 5-A CIF-State SoCal Regional.

"These guys have been through so much and have stuck together and had each other's back when things got so difficult on and off the field,” Righetti head coach Tony Payne said. “They really and truly love each other more than the other teams and that's why we keep winning."

"I'm ecstatic to be making even more history and we've gone so far,” Righetti senior Ryan Boivin added. “I’m so happy with my boys."

The Warriors advance to the state title game, where they’ll hit the road again to face-off with Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton next Saturday.

"It feels great,” Righetti senior Elias Martinez concluded. “All the doubters that said we had a bad season, I feel like winning state is going to, is going to prove us that we are a team and a good competitor."

The Warriors are also the CIF-Central Section Division 5 champions.