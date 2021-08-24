New businesses open in Downtown Santa Barbara and some changed locations

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lots of changes are happening in Downtown Santa Barbara. New businesses are opening. More established ones are changing locations. It’s bringing a new feel to the downtown corridor.

In the last couple of months, about half a dozen businesses have opened. Vintage Fox opened at 609 Chapala Street. They’re an antique store in an older Victorian Era home. Evangelina Boutique has moved into the former Lucky Brand space on State Street across from De La Guerra Plaza. Watermelon Apparel is a body-positive clothing store that opened at 20 Paseo Nuevo. And Local's Collective opened at 931 State Street.

A few businesses have moved locations. Hook & Press is moving into La Arcadia. 805 University moved from Old Town Goleta to 920 State Street. And domecíl is moved into Victoria Court from Carpinteria.