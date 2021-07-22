Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. swings back positive park programing

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara’s first city park is swinging back with a safe summer activity.

Plaza Vera Cruz Park is now home to the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company.

Prior to the pandemic, the park had a long and troubled history that included homelessness, drug use and other illegal activity.

Ever since the City of Santa Barbara put fences up around the park last March to prevent the public from entering, it’s been completely cleaned up and converted.

Now, it’s a place filled with a fun family activity.

“Having a positive activity in the park, having kids and families here enjoying what they’re experiencing is just an incredible change for this location,” parks and recreation manager Rich Hanna said.

Since moving from Earl Warren Showgrounds in May, the Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. has been offering private lessons and a summer kids camp.

Currently it’s the largest outdoor circus program in the country.

“The kids are happy, the parents are proud,” Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. co-owner Randy Kohn said. “It’s really great to see how much they’re learning in such a short period of time.”

When its’ kids camp concludes in mid-August, the Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. will continue offering lessons along with after-school activities.

The City of Santa Barbara also has plans to partially reopen the park to the public for youth sports.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company (SBTC)

