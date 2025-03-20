‘Sky’s the Limit’ during annual Spring Study Week at Crane Country Day School

MONTECITO, Calif. - Spring break is just around the corner but students at Crane Country Day School have had a bounce in their step for another reason as it's Spring Study Week.

The Lower School's annual event brings students from kindergarten to fifth grade together for 16 creative, hands-on workshops that Crane teachers design.

This year's theme is "Sky's the Limit."

The fun-filled week also features several inspiring guest speakers including paralympic athlete André Barbieri, and actress Zoe Saldaña who recently won an Academy Award.

Crane is also bringing a hot air balloon on campus for a demonstration.