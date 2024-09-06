Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued for Santa Barbara County amid extreme heat

Santa Barbara County Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe during excessive heat.
Ivania Montes
By
Published 5:41 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As temperatures continue to soar across the Central Coast, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department remains on high alert.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara County due to a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds.

The warning will remain active until Saturday at 10 p.m.

The region is bracing for sundowner winds, which, when combined with low humidity and high temperatures, create an environment where extreme fire behavior is highly possible.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, "It wasn’t that long ago that we had the Lake Fire, and we are entering the same conditions. People need to be vigilant."

To minimize the risk of wildfire during the Red Flag Warning, residents are advised to maintain defensible space around their properties. Defensible space creates a buffer zone that helps reduce the likelihood of a wildfire reaching homes or buildings. Additionally, residents should follow these precautions:

  • Report any signs of smoke or fire by calling 9-1-1 immediately.
  • Avoid operating spark-producing equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, and vehicles in dry grass.
  • Familiarize yourself with the Ready, Set, Go program for wildfire preparedness at https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go

With the Red Flag Warning in effect until Saturday evening, it’s crucial for the community to remain cautious and prepared for the heightened fire danger.

