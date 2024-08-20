Warm and windy Wednesday, cooling trend begins

I am tracking warm temperatures for our Wednesday forecast but a cooling trend will begin, continuing through Saturday with highs dropping below normal by Thursday.

Low clouds and fog will increase Wednesday night into Thursday.

Gusty sundowner winds will develop across the western coast of southern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 3am Wednesday for the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley Mountains with winds up to 30mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

By Thursday all areas will be at least 4-8 degrees below normal and by Friday 5-15 degrees below normal. 70s and 80s are expected in the inland areas during this time.

A rapid warm up is expected on Sunday and is likely to continue into the middle of next week.

Overall highs will be 3-6 degrees above normal next week.