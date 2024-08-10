Planned march scheduled near VSFB visiting center

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A planned demonstration is happening Saturday afternoon and may affect nearby traffic, according to the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The scheduled march will take place "outside the Santa Maria gate," which is near the visiting center. In a Facebook post, VSFB said it begins at 12 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m.

According to the Catholic Worker Movement, the Los Angeles Catholic Worker and Guadalupe Catholic Worker will be at the planned march. Longtime activists Jeff Dietrich and Catherine Morris will "risk arrest to advocate for nuclear abolition and protest the violence in Gaza and Ukraine."

The Catholic Worker Movement was founded by Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin in the United States in 1933. The LA chapter was founded in 1970 and later led by Detrich and Morris.

According to Angelus News, the central coast chapter, Guadalupe Catholic Worker, was founded in 1996 by activists Dennis Apel and his wife Tensie Hernandez. Apel and Hernandez have been arrested at protests at VSFB.

"The Santa Maria gate will be closed for the duration of the event," said VSFB. "However, both the Lompoc and Solvang gates will remain open for inbound and outbound traffic."

Travelers along Highway 1, coming in and out of Lompoc, will see traffic delays due to the planned demonstration.

In the image above VSFB show the area highlighted in red, which will be closed and may see protestors in that perimeter.

However, the California Highway Patrol has implemented detours highlighted in navy blue (northbound) and blue (southbound). Drivers in HWY 1 will be redirected to Mountainview Boulevard and Timber Lane.

Your NewsChannel will add more information to this article as it enters the newsroom.