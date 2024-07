From the annual Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Montecito Fire Department to the "Biggest Little Parade" down San Ysidro and finally the food, music and games at Lower Manning Park, the community was treated to a slice of Americana.

MONTECITO, Calif. - It was a fun-filled day of 4th of July events in Montecito.

