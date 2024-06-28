FEMA issues revised Flood Insurance Rate Map for parts of Santa Barbara County, residents encouraged to attend open house to discuss

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a revised Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for parts of Santa Barbara County, providing updated information about the community's flood risk.

"The FEMA FIRM is used to identify areas that may require mandatory flood insurance coverage. It also helps community members choose how to protect themselves, their properties, and their belongings from future flood events," county officials said in a press release on Friday.

The county is now encouraging residents to attend an open house on Tuesday, Jul. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the County Planning Commission Hearing Room at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara to discuss and learn more about local flood risk and updates to the map.

Below is a map of where that community information session will be held on Jul. 9.

In the interactive online map, which is screenshotted below, users can zoom in and out of any area and slide the white bar from left to right to view the changes FEMA has made on this updated map – amongst many other features.

For more information, click here.