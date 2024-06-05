Hundreds of bicyclists passing through the Central Coast this week during annual AIDS/LifeCycle ride

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The annual AIDS/LifeCycle bike ride is bringing hundreds of bicyclists to the Central Coast over the next several days.

On Tuesday, bicyclists arrived in Paso Robles to conclude day the third day of the week long event that involves participants riding from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The ride started in San Francisco area on Sunday at the Cow Palace in Daly City and will conclude this Saturday at Santa Monica Beach.

The 545-mile ride raises money and awareness in the fight against HIV and AIDS, and brings in several millions of dollars each year.

The ride on Wednesday morning in Paso Robles Event Center, the home of the California Mid-State Fair, and will conclude several hours later in Preisker Park in Santa Maria, where cyclists will camp for the night.

On Thursday, the shortest ride of the event will have cyclists pedal from Santa Maria to River Bend Park in Lompoc.

Day six of the event will start in Lompoc and conclude at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

For more information about the AIDS/LifeCycle ride, click here for the official website.