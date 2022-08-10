Nipomo residents gathering signatures in effort to stop proposed Dana Reserve development

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A petition has been created in Nipomo in an effort to help stop the proposed Dana Reserve project, a large-scale development that would include housing and commercial uses.

The project site sits on a highly visible 288 acre piece of property adjacent to Highway 101 on the westside, just south Willow Road.

If built, it would be the biggest new development in the Nipomo area since The Woodlands (now known as Trilogy) was approved by county supervisors in 1998.

However, many Nipomo residents are hoping the project is never built.

To help San Luis Obispo County leaders hear their concerns, a petition was recently created and is now available for people to sign.

According to the creators of the petition, the project is not suitable in scope and size for the unincorporated area. They point out it would increase the size of Nipomo by 25%, adding several thousand people to the South County town, altering its rural nature.

Recent census data indicates the current population of Nipomo is just over 18,000.

Other concerns regarding the project includes the loss of nearly 4,000 oak trees, traffic issues, water usage and overall increased density.

Watch News Channel 3-12 tonight for more on this story, as well as reaction from opponents of the project, as well as developer Nick Tompkins.