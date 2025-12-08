Morro Bay State Park set for prescribed burnings

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KEYT) – Officials from CAL FIRE SLO, state parks and the ACPD Morro Bay Fire Department are set for a prescribed burning of brush piles starting Tuesday.

Prescribed burns aim to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards, while also aiding native plants to grow in specific environments.

The burn begins as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and end at 5:00 p.m. on Black Hill between Quintana Road, Quinn Court and South Bay Trail at Morro Bay State Park.

