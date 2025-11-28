Five people displaced after single-house fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A single house fire displaced five people at the 100 block of St. George Place just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.



Fire crews knocked the flames down about a half hour later and contained the fire to just two rooms without any reported injuries, according to the SBCFD.

SBCFD personnel remained on scene and notified the Red Cross to help the five people displaced from the home.

More updates on the fire will be provided as they become available to Your News Channel.