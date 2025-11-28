Skip to Content
Fire

Five people displaced after single-house fire in Goleta

KEYT
By
today at 10:00 pm
Published 10:05 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A single house fire displaced five people at the 100 block of St. George Place just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews knocked the flames down about a half hour later and contained the fire to just two rooms without any reported injuries, according to the SBCFD.

SBCFD personnel remained on scene and notified the Red Cross to help the five people displaced from the home.

More updates on the fire will be provided as they become available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.