Person treated for smoke inhalation after San Luis Obispo bus fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – One person needed medical treatment for smoke inhalation after a bus caught fire at the 3000 block of Cuesta Springs Road at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE SLO reported no other injuries or damage after stopping the fire from spreading further into the vegetation.

CAL FIRE SLO crews contained the fire just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and remained on scene to clear any hot spots until 9:00 p.m.