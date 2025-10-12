Dog dies after house fire in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A dog died from a house fire at the 4700 block of Sand Canyon in Somis just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The VCFD, alongside the Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura County Sheriff's Office, noticed smoke coming from the single-story home Sunday afternoon.

Crews then rescued two unconscious dogs trapped inside the home after an initial attack on the fire, according to the VCFD.

Crews then successfully revived one of those dogs, but the other sadly passed away from its injuries, according to the VCFD.

The VCFD reported no other civilian or firefighter injuries after finding nobody home during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.