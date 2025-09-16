Two firefighters injured from Ventura house fire

VENTURA, Calif. (KEY-T) – Two firefighters were injured in a Ventura house fire just after 4:00 p.m. at the 2900 block of Sailor Ave., according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Fire crews initially saw smoke coming from the home and reported that two people were trapped inside, according to the VCFD.

Fire crews attempted to enter the home and found debris blocking the entrance, including the windows, according to the VCFD.

VCFD crews did not find anybody in the home once they entered and put out the fire.

Ventura Police helped in the incident alongside Oxnard Fire and Ventura County Fire crews, later reporting that the two people in the home escaped the fire.

The two injured firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the VCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and 46 total personnel helped in the fire, according to the VCFD.