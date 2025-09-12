Skip to Content
Fire

Crews on scene for grass fire in Orcutt

By
today at 3:26 pm
Published 3:31 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Fire crews are tackling a five to seven-acre grass fire near the 5800 block of Telephone Road in Orcutt that started before 3:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The fire is threatening structures in the area and an air attack is on the way, according to the SBCFD.

The fire has the potential for 10 to 15 acres and more information on the incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Fire

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

