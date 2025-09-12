Skip to Content
Car fire spreads to vegetation in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A car accident sparked a vegetation fire around 1:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 101 north of Teft Street in Nipomo, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Firefighters rode with the patient to the hospital after the car burned about 1/8 acre in the nearby vegetation, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Traffic is slow in both directions and crews will be on scene to mop up the incident for the next few hours, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Those who are able to avoid the area should, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

