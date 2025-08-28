Grass fire burns about three acres in Templeton Thursday afternoon

TEMPLETON, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews put out a two to three-acre fire at 2550 Vineyard Drive in Templeton just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The forward progress of the fire stopped about 40 minutes after initial ignition and crews will remain on the scene of the fire until 4:00 p.m., detailed CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire threatened no structures and no injuries were reported from the fire, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Vineyard Road remains closed near the fire and CAL FIRE SLO advises alternate routes for emergency crews to fully contain the fire.