Crews tackle house fire in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A house fire closed down Orchard Road in Nipomo which first broke out just after 1:30 p.m., according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire was contained to a single unit at 174 Orchard Road before it could spread to other homes, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

No injuries were reported from the fire that still remains active as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, detailed CAL FIRE SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.