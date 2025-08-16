Skip to Content
Fire

Crews tackle house fire in Nipomo

KEYT
By
today at 4:34 pm
Published 4:40 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – A house fire closed down Orchard Road in Nipomo which first broke out just after 1:30 p.m., according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire was contained to a single unit at 174 Orchard Road before it could spread to other homes, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

No injuries were reported from the fire that still remains active as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, detailed CAL FIRE SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content