Fire crews put out structure fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura City Fire Department crews put out a house fire after seeing a smoky garage at the 3900 block of Dean Drive just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner initially fought the fire with a garden hose before firefighters put out the flames and prevented further spread to the rest of the house within 10 minutes, according to the VCFD.

No civilians or firefighters sustained injuries from the fire, and 13 total firefighters helped in this effort, detailed the VCFD.