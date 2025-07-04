Cat and dog dead in house fire near Hope Ranch

HOPE RANCH, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a house fire that killed a cat and a dog just after 4:00 p.m. on July 4.

One Santa Barbara City firefighter was taken to Cottage Hospital for a leg injury, but the residents weren't home at the time of the fire, according to the SBCFD.

Fire crews knocked down the fire at 4:30 P.M. and tried to revive both pets but could not do so before mopping up hot spots of the fire, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.