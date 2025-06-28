Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews mopping up house fire turned 50-acre grass fire near San Miguel

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:51 pm

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – Fire crews, including CAL FIRE SLO, are mopping up a house fire that turned into a 50-acre grass fire between Camp Roberts and San Miguel Saturday.

Forward progress for the fire has since been stopped from the house fire that first broke out just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

No structures are damaged from the fire and CAL FIRE SLO crews among others will continue mopping up the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content