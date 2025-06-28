Fire crews mopping up house fire turned 50-acre grass fire near San Miguel

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – Fire crews, including CAL FIRE SLO, are mopping up a house fire that turned into a 50-acre grass fire between Camp Roberts and San Miguel Saturday.

Forward progress for the fire has since been stopped from the house fire that first broke out just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

No structures are damaged from the fire and CAL FIRE SLO crews among others will continue mopping up the fire.