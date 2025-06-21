Skip to Content
Fire

CAL FIRE SLO crews issue evacuation warnings for 2-acre fire at Lake Nacimiento

CAL FIRE SLO
By
today at 7:23 pm
Published 7:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews issued an evacuation warning for the Sandy Point Campground after a 2-acre fire broke out at Lake Nacimiento just before 6:30 Saturday.

Forward progress of the fire stopped at 7:06 p.m. though this remains a fully involved fire, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Campgoers are asked to avoid the area until emergency responders have cleared the scene, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content