CAL FIRE SLO crews issue evacuation warnings for 2-acre fire at Lake Nacimiento

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews issued an evacuation warning for the Sandy Point Campground after a 2-acre fire broke out at Lake Nacimiento just before 6:30 Saturday.

Forward progress of the fire stopped at 7:06 p.m. though this remains a fully involved fire, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Campgoers are asked to avoid the area until emergency responders have cleared the scene, according to CAL FIRE SLO.