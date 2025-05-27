Crews on scene for house fire between Santa Maria and Cuyama Tuesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were on scene of a house fire that spread into a quarter of an acre of vegetation just before 4:00 p.m. between Santa Maria and Cuyama at 1850 Miranda Canyon Road.

A single resident from the home was displaced but the SBCFD did not report any injuries from the incident.

The fire is still burning with the SBCFD taking a defensive position on the flames as of 6:30 p.m. and knock down for the fire expected within the next one to two hours.

The SBCFD are receiving aid from Los Padres National Forest among multiple other agencies in the incident.

The cause of this residential fire remains under investigation, according to the SBCFD.